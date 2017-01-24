Amid chants of “Shame, shame!” a legislative hearing broke early after a House panel passed a bill that would charge protesters convicted of illegal assembly for police services.

After testimony of more than a dozen witnesses, all of whom opposed the bill, the House Civil Law Committee passed the bill 6-3 along party lines. The legislation, sponsored by Rep. Nick Zerwas, R-Elk River, would bring tougher penalties for marchers and other demonstrators who block freeways or otherwise require law enforcement services. Zerwas cited the cost cities and state law enforcement incurred in demonstrations across the Twin Cities as to why the bill is necessary.

“The meters are running and the taxpayers are holding the bag,” Zerwas said.

Among those who testified against the bill were Teresa Nelson, legal director of the ACLU of Minnesota, and representatives of the Minneapolis NAACP and the state AFL-CIO, along with others who said they’ve participated in demonstrations. Committee chair Rep. Peggy Scott, R-Andover had to tell the crowd that was overwhelmingly against the bill to stop applauding when testifiers spoke. However, the meeting remained civil until after the vote.

John Thompson of St. Paul, a machinist who was a friend of Philando Castile, who was killed by a St. Anthony police officer last summer, stood up after the vote and shouted, “Being black is a crime in Minnesota, we are coming for your seats.”

Chants then erupted from the crowd “If we don’t get no justice, you don’t get no peace.”

A protester objected to a bill before the Minnesota House Civil Law Committee Tuesday that would increase penalties against marchers and other demonstrators who block freeways or otherwise require law enforcement services. The committee approved the bill on a 6-3 vote.

“My friend’s blood is on the streets of St. Anthony,” Thompson yelled, pointing his finger at the lawmakers. “That’s why we protested. I lost my friend there.”

The committee, which planned to hear a second bill, sat bewildered by the angry crowd and eventually walked out of the meeting without adjourning.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, DFL-Minneapolis, encouraged people to attend the hearing in a Facebook post. After it ended in disarray, she walked out to the crowd of demonstrators as they filed out of the room.

“Thank you for coming,” she said. “Keep fighting and come back again.”

The bill now heads to the House Public Safety Committee.