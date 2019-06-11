A house fire in rural east-central Minnesota killed a disabled resident, authorities said.

The blaze broke out about 7:45 a.m. at the home in the 13700 block of 52nd Avenue in Borgholm Township, roughly 7 miles east of Milaca, according to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was identified as 67-year-old Timothy Alkire.

According to the Sheriff’s Office:

Deputies arrived and learned from 93-year-old Alice Alkire that her son, who had been paralyzed from a stroke, was in his bedroom.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and located Alkire’s remains.

While no firm determination has been made on how the blaze started, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that “there have been no identified indications that this fire was anything but a tragic accident.”