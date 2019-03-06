WASHINGTON — Controversy generated by Rep. Ilhan Omar consumed House Democrats on Wednesday, as a growing debate about their party’s stance toward Israel drowned out a good-government message that Democratic leaders hoped would be the week’s focus.

The original plan was to quell the latest uproar with a vote Wednesday on a resolution to condemn anti-Semitism. But apparent internal divisions over the content of that resolution, some of which were put on display on Twitter, delayed that vote at least a day.

“There are ongoing discussions with all the stakeholders in the House Democratic Caucus as to the appropriate way to proceed,” said Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the chairman of the caucus. “The timing is being worked through.”

Jeffries was speaking at a news conference meant to promote House File 1, a package of law changes Democrats assembled “to renew Americans’ faith in our democracy,” according to a news release. It touches on voting rights and election security, the campaign finance system, redistricting and congressional ethics. But he was instead bombarded with questions about Omar.

Last week, the Minnesota Democrat talked about Israel at an event in Washington. “I want to talk about the political influence in this country that says it is OK to push for allegiance to a foreign country,” Omar said.

Leaders of influential Jewish-American groups and a number of prominent Democratic lawmakers bristled at what they saw as a suggestion of dual loyalty, pointing out that charged has been used against Jews for centuries to marginalize them politically and socially.

It was Omar’s second bout with charges of airing anti-Semitic trope since she joined Congress in early January. Unlike the first time, when she apologized for a tweet widely viewed that way, Omar has been defending her right to criticize Israel. She pushed back in tweets at one senior Democratic colleague, Rep. Nita Lowey of New York, the powerful chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee.

As Democratic leaders assembled the new resolution meant to condemn anti-Semitism, some of Omar’s fellow House Democrats came to her defense. Several other new members, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, both tweeted that it was not right to single out Omar given comments by other lawmakers, especially Republicans, that they see as bigoted or prejudiced.

The issue is also sensitive for Democrats given that many on the party’s left are highly critical of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians. Party leaders have attempted to balance those concerns with those of prominent Jewish-American groups, an important constituency for the party.

Republicans have pounced on Omar’s comments, demanding her removal from the House Foreign Affairs Committee and demanding that other Democratic lawmakers answer for her views. Jeffries said Omar’s future on the committee remains a topic of “caucus discussion.” Its chairman, Rep. Eliot Engel of New York, has also criticized Omar’s remarks.

Some have tried to draw a contrast to how Republicans recently stripped Iowa’s Rep. Steve King of his committee assignments after public comments widely seen as supportive of white supremacists.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer also had to contend with multiple questions about Omar at a weekly press briefing on Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol. Hoyer called suggestions of dual loyalty “particularly dangerous,” but he also rejected the analogy between King and Omar.

“I don’t think she’s anti-Semitic,” Hoyer said of Omar.

He said House Democratic leaders have not yet decided whether a vote would come this week on the resolution condemning anti-Semitism.