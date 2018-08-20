Red-hot rapper Travis Scott, who has two songs in Billboard’s Top 10 and one of the summer’s best-selling albums, is slated to perform Dec. 8 at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Scott, the force behind “Sicko Mode” and “Stargazing” and the fast-selling “Astroworld” album, will bring his Astroworld: Wish You Were Here Tour to Minneapolis. Opening acts will be Trippie Redd, Gunna and Sheck Wes. The tour begins Nov. 8 in Baltimore.

“Astroworld” has been the nation’s No. 1 album for the past two weeks.

The Houston rapper, who has released three albums, has been in Kanye West’s world. Scott signed with Kanye’s Good Music in 2012. Scott is also the father of Kylie Jenner’s baby, Stormi; Kanye is Kylie’s brother in law.

As a producer, Scott has worked with Drake, Rihanna, Kanye West, John Legend, Migos, Madonna and Jay-Z, among others.

Scott was one of the top attractions at the annual Soundset hip-hop festival in 2017 at the State Fairgrounds.

Tickets for the Target Center concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster outlets.