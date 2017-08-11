Minneapolis-based Hempel Cos. is continuing to develop vacant land parcels purchased from Ryan Cos. with a new project for a Tim Horton’s restaurant in Champlin.

Hempel last year bought 16 parcels from Ryan, mainly centered around two Target-anchored shopping centers: The Grove in Maple Grove and Cedar Point Commons in Richfield. The center buildings were also part of the deal. Other lots were located in Savage, Shakopee and Cambridge.

Around the same time, Hempel also acquired two “pad sites” at the Champlin Retail Center, anchored by a SuperTarget. The lots are the only remaining buildable parcels in the center, which is Champlin’s biggest retail site and was developed by Ryan in 2003.

Under plans approved by the Champlin City Council, one of the pad sites will now host a 3,600-square-foot multitenant retail building, to be anchored by a 2,200-square-foot Tim Horton’s restaurant.

The 0.71-acre site is directly adjacent to a stormwater retention pond filling the southeast quadrant of the 120th Av. N. and Hwy. 169 intersection. Its topography will necessitate the building of a large retaining wall facing the retention pond.

Address: SW. quadrant, 120th Av. N. & Business Park Boulevard N., Champlin

Type: Retail

Size: 3,600 square feet

Developer: Hempel Cos.

Architect: DJR Architecture