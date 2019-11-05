Bong Joon Ho will be the focus of two weeks of programming at Walker Art Center this winter. /Philip Cheung/New York Times

"Your film just won an Oscar, Bong Joon Ho. What are you going to do next?"/"I'm going to Minneapolis." That could easily be the scenario in a couple months, which is when the Walker Art Center has snagged an appearance by Hollywood's buzziest director.

Bong's lacerating drama "Parasite," currently in theaters, won the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival last May and is the early favorite to win this year's foreign film Oscar. South Korea has submitted it as the country's official entry, with Oscar nominations announced Jan. 13, 2020 and awards handed out a month later on Feb. 9. Three days after that, Bong will be at the Walker for a Feb. 12 discussion of his work.

The Walker also is screening "Parasite," along with Bong's earlier movies, including the serial killer thriller "Memories of Murder," creepy "Mother," kid-with-a-creature melodrama "Okja" and the class-struggle-on-a-runaway-train drama "Snowpiercer" (the latter two movies feature memorable performances from Tilda Swinton).

The two-week event begins Jan. 31 with a "Parasite" screening. Tickets are $10 for screenings, $15 for the dialogue between Bong and movie critic Scott Foundas and they're available at walkerart.org/cinema, beginning Nov. 12 for Walker members and Dec. 3 for everyone else.