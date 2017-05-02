A Hopkins elementary school employee charged with sexually assaulting two students passed a pre-employment background check with the district despite convictions for illegal gun possession, drinking in public and hit-and-run driving, and he received favorable recommendations from his previous employers even after being forced to quit his job with Minneapolis schools.

David Joseph Madrigal, 54, appeared Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court on two charges of second-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the incidents at Eisenhower Elementary School on Hwy. 7.

Madrigal, of Minneapolis, remains jailed in lieu of $50,000 bail and ahead of a second court appearance on June 1. Messages were left with Madrigal’s attorney Tuesday afternoon seeking his response to the allegations. He remains on leave from the district without pay.

Charges say Madrigal, who is employed as a student support specialist, sexually touched at least two students, while investigators found sex-oriented websites on his computer. Specifically, according to the charges, several female students told investigators that Madrigal would rub their shoulders, arms and thighs and lower back. He would also stare at their bodies, comment on how they looked and give them candy.

As is required for every potential employee, Madrigal was subjected to a criminal-background check before the district considered hiring him, said spokeswoman Jolene Goldade.

Madrigal was hired in 2015 for a job that calls for him to provide “individual support to students with ... behavioral concerns and needs,” according to the district’s job description. That includes consulting with families, teachers and administrators regarding student discipline, the description reads.

‘Favorable recommendations’

After the background check was complete, it was reviewed by “our human resources staff and building and program administration,” Goldade said. “If there are past offenses, the review considers the nature of the offense, how much time has passed, the nature of work being done, and employment history after the offense.”

Citing state data practice laws, Goldade declined to say what the background check on Madrigal yielded or whether school officials knew of his convictions at the time he was hired.

Goldade then added, “It’s important to note that Mr. Madrigal had favorable recommendations from his previous employers.”

Minneapolis schools spokesman Dirk Tedmon said the district “doesn’t give recommendations [but] provides public employment data based on what is requested.”

Citing the same data practice laws as Goldade, Tedmon said he could not reveal what was provided to Hopkins about Madrigal before the suburban district hired him.

Was drinking, had gun

Madrigal worked as a special education assistant for the Minneapolis School District from 2005 to 2014, when he resigned in lieu of being fired for showing up to work intoxicated and swearing at a student.

The gun permit conviction, a gross misdemeanor, occurred in 2008. The prosecution alleged that Madrigal was in his Minneapolis apartment building with the handgun and under the influence of alcohol.

The 2002 conviction for a hit-and-run that resulted in property damage and the 2007 conviction for drinking alcohol in a public park were both misdemeanors.