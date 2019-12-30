Honeywell International is cutting 90 positions from its aerospace business in Golden Valley.

The company informed the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development that layoffs are expected to be between Feb. 24 and March 9.

Of the 90 employees, 75 are represented by Teamsters Local 1145. The unionized employees have bumping rights based on seniority that extend to other Honeywell locations in Minnesota. All impacted employees can apply for other positions within the company.

It is currently unknown what positions are being affected in this layoff, DEED said.