Honeywell International is cutting 90 positions from its aerospace business in Golden Valley.
The company informed the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development that layoffs are expected to be between Feb. 24 and March 9.
Of the 90 employees, 75 are represented by Teamsters Local 1145. The unionized employees have bumping rights based on seniority that extend to other Honeywell locations in Minnesota. All impacted employees can apply for other positions within the company.
It is currently unknown what positions are being affected in this layoff, DEED said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Variety
Forest ecologist helps refashion Barbie dolls as scientists
When Nalini Nadkarni was a kid, she'd run home from school, climb into one of the eight maple trees in her parents' backyard and spend an afternoon there with an apple and a book.
Business
Honeywell laying off 90 workers in Golden Valley
It is currently unknown what positions are being affected, state officials said.
TV & Media
McDonald's denies officer was handed coffee with expletive
McDonald's is disputing allegations that a Kansas police officer was handed a coffee with an expletive and the word "pig" written on it when he stopped there on his way to work.
Business
Schneiderman's Furniture closing store in Rochester
The size and location were not a 'good fit' for chain, company president says.
National
California's Gov. Newsom had 'baptism by fire' in 1st year
During his inaugural address last January, California Gov. Gavin Newsom made only a passing reference to wildfires and never mentioned the state's largest utility, Pacific Gas & Electric. Both soon became inescapable topics.