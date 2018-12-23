A man’s body was discovered early Sunday in a St. Paul parking lot, and police say somebody killed him.

A person flagged down officers on patrol shortly after midnight near Arlington Avenue E. and Arkwright Street N. and said there was a body in the parking lot of the Arlington Arkwright Dog Park just east of Interstate 35E on the city’s East Side.

St. Paul Fire Department medics arrived and declared the man dead at the scene. His identity and what led to his death remain undetermined, police said. No arrests have been announced.

In the meantime, homicide investigators are looking for witnesses, and police forensics experts are going over physical evidence.

Anyone with any information about the case is urged to call police at 651-291-1111.

This is the 17th homicide in St. Paul this year.