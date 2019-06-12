The Twins open a nine-game homestand with the first of three against Seattle at 7:10 tonight (FSN) at Target Field.
The Mariners lead the major leagues with 126 home runs, one more than the Twins, but have played five more games. Both teams are on pace to break the major league record.
Edwin Encarnacion of Seattle has 20 home runs, best in the American League, and the Twins' Eddie Rosario (pictured) has 19.
It'll be Martin Perez (7-2, 3.72 ERA) vs. Mike Leake (5-6, 4.30).
C.J. Cron gets the night off for the Twins, with Marwin Gonzalez playing first base.
Here are the lineups:
If you haven't yet, check out Chip Scoggins' column on Byron Buxton.
Oh, and the #BombaSquad t-shirts are in (photo courtesy Twins):
