– Andrew McCutcheon, Jean Segura and Bryce Harper are some of the hired guns supposed to make the Phillies a "Phorce" again. They are the top three hitters in the lineup, and not an easy trio for pitchers.

Philadelphia rolled into the Saturday's game with a plus-23 run differential that was second best in baseball.

But they were out-arsenaled by the Twins.

Max Kepler, Willians Astudillo and Eddie Rosario hit home runs. Michael Pineda led a pitching staff which stopped the Phillies from scoring at least five runs for the first time this young season. The Twins prevailed 6-2 at Citizens Bank Park, shaking off a poor game on Friday,

They send Jose Berrios to the mound on Sunday with a chance to take the three-game series.

The Twins struck for three runs in the third against righthander Jake Arrieta. Byron Buxton singled to left, stole second, advanced to third on a ground out then scored on wild pitch for the first run of the game. Kepler and Astudillo then slugged back-to-back home runs — the first time a pair of Twins have done so this season — to take a 3-0 lead.

Pineda was held to just four innings and 40 pitches in his Twins debut on Sunday against Cleveland. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli stuck to his plan to have Martin Perez piggyback after Pineda, despite how well "Big Mike" was pitching at the time. The Twins went on to win the game.

On Saturday, Pineda had no such restrictions. He gave up a leadoff double to Andrew McCutcheon but then retired 10 of the next 11 Phillies batters he faced, with McCutcheon's two-out walk in the third being the only man to reach during that time.

It's something Phillies fans are used to seeing. Philadelphia entered Saturday having scored at least five runs in every game this season, including five games in which they scored at least eight.

That didn't happen on Saturday, at least not on Pineda's watch. He used his slider and change up to keep the aggressive Phillies hitters off balance. Even Harper struck out twice against Pineda. The Twins righthander was removed after giving up a leadoff single to Segura in the sixth, and Segura eventually scored on a sacrifice fly that got the Phillies within 3-2.

Pineda gave up two runs over five innings on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts. The biggest blow was Rhys Hoskins' solo homer in the fourth.

The Twins bullpen was stout, taking everything the Phillies threw at them. Adalberto Mejia had the bases loaded in the sixth when he gave up the sacrifice fly that scored Segura. He then got Cesar Hernandez to fly out to Buxton in center for the second out — then Harper tried to tag up from third.

Buxton threw a laser to home that was up the third base line some. Astudillo caught the one-hopper in time to tag out Harper, who tried to hurdle Astudillo.

Taylor Rogers got the first two outs of the eighth but Philadelphia loaded the bases loaded on two infield hits and a walk. Rogers got Hernandez to end the inning by grounding out to first, as the Twins dugout erupted.

Rosario then finished off the Phillies with a three-run home run off the foul pole in right.