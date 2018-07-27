Deephaven

Built in 1983, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom house near Lake Minnetonka has 912 square feet and features two bedrooms on one level, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, unfinished walkout basement, deck and two-car attached tuck-under garage. Listed by Susan Patterson, Re/Max Advantage Plus, 612-701-9095.

Roseville

Built in 1997, this five-bedroom, four-bathroom house has 3,523 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, hardwood floors, fireplace, formal dining room, four-season porch, full finished basement, deck and patio. Listed by Justin Scheeler, Re/Max Results, 612-805-5997.

Mendota Heights

Built in 1961, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom house has 3,061 square feet and features two bedrooms on the lower level, fireplace, eat-in kitchen, full finished walkout basement, deck, patio and in-ground heated pool. Listed by Sally English, Coldwell Banker Burnet, 651-815-3756.

Note: Listings active as of July 18.

