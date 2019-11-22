Burnsville

Built in 1970, this four-bedroom, three-bath house has 2,360 finished square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, full basement, patio and two-car attached garage. Listed by Jeff Nivala Jr., Re/Max Professionals, 651-322-5222.

St. Paul

Built in 1909, this three-bedroom, one-bath house located in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood has 1,350 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, hardwood floors, formal dining room, full basement, two porches, fenced yard and two-car detached garage. Listed by Nate Boen, Counselor Realty, 612-669-0013.

Maplewood

Built in 1979, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,046 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper and lower levels, two fireplaces, remodeled kitchen, finished basement, deck and fenced yard. Listed by Yama Zhong, Keller Williams Integrity Realty, 612-666-5222.

Note: Listings active as of Nov. 20

