Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges and Police Chief Janeé Harteau met Tuesday for the first time since Thursday of last week to discuss the selection of a new police inspector for the Fourth Precinct after Hodges rejected Harteau’s appointment of Lt. John Delmonico.

The two city leaders met at 10 a.m. in the mayor’s office for about an hour, and, according to a spokesman for Hodges, discussed “a process that will ensure that the mayor is informed and consulted well ahead of any selection the chief makes.”

Harteau announced in the afternoon April 26 that she was appointing Delmonico to lead the Fourth Precinct, where he has been the night supervisor for eight months. Hodges had been notified midmorning that day, but did not object to the appointment until after it was announced.

In a heated exchange that afternoon, the mayor pressed the chief to rescind the appointment. Harteau refused, and then Hodges issued a statement that night saying Delmonico “will not be the inspector of the Fourth Precinct.”

The choice of Delmonico was decried by a vocal group of North Siders and others around the city, in part because of the stances Delmonico took in 15 years as head of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis and his role in accusing Hodges of flashing gang signs in a photograph with a man named Navell Gordon, a dust-up known as “Pointergate.”

Though the chief and mayor met the day after Harteau announced the appointment, they did not resolve their differences on the matter, and Hodges said Sunday that Harteau deliberately failed to give her more notice on the controversial appointment.

On Monday, Delmonico withdrew his name from consideration for the post.

The appointment was not going to happen until the end of the summer, when current inspector Mike Kjos is slated for promotion to deputy chief. Kjos will remain the Fourth Precinct inspector until late August, and Delmonico will continue to be in charge of the precinct’s night watch.

Neither the chief nor the mayor offered a timeline for a new appointment after their Tuesday meeting.

Twitter: @adambelz