DULUTH – The high school and middle school in Hermantown were evacuated Friday due to the smell of gas — the second time this week students went home early due to gas scares.
No injuries were reported.
The district said there was a smell of gas in the high school’s boiler room Friday morning and sent students home as a precaution.
On Monday there was a gas leak detected on a rooftop air handling unit, the school district said, closing the high school and middle school at noon.
Students will be on holiday break until Jan. 2.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Gophers lift suspension of wrestlers after officials decline to file sexual assault charges
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Gophers lift suspension of wrestlers after officials decline to file sexual assault charges
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Gophers lift suspension of wrestlers after officials decline to file sexual assault charges
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Gophers lift suspension of wrestlers after officials decline to file sexual assault charges
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
National
Wisconsin Supreme Court asked to take over voter purge case
A conservative law firm asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday to bypass a lower court and take the appeal of a ruling that ordered the purge of more than 200,000 voter registrations in the battleground state ahead of the 2020 election.
Minneapolis
Gophers lift suspension of wrestlers after officials decline to file sexual assault charges
The University of Minnesota reinstated star wrestler Gable Steveson and teammate Dylan Martinez immediately.
Local
Minnesota attorney general bans two Florida charities for deceiving donors
Two Florida charities are banned from soliciting donations in Minnesota for not spending donations how they said they would: helping families of police officers killed…
Minneapolis
Two charged in connection with shooting death of man in north Minneapolis
The suspects were arrested shortly after the shooting, police said.
National
Trump adviser: Expect more aggressive poll watching in 2020
One of President Donald Trump's top re-election advisers told influential Republicans in swing state Wisconsin that the party has "traditionally" relied on voter suppression to compete in battleground states but will be able to "start playing offense" in 2020 due to relaxed Election Day rules, according to an audio recording of a private event obtained by The Associated Press.