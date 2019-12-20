– The high school and middle school in Hermantown were evacuated Friday due to the smell of gas — the second time this week students went home early due to gas scares.

No injuries were reported.

The district said there was a smell of gas in the high school’s boiler room Friday morning and sent students home as a precaution.

On Monday there was a gas leak detected on a rooftop air handling unit, the school district said, closing the high school and middle school at noon.

Students will be on holiday break until Jan. 2.