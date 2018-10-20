RUNNING BEHIND THE BIG BUCK GUYS

Latavius Murray is tied for 17th among running backs in terms of average yearly salary. He’s making $4M in the final year of his deal. Here’s how that ranks against the 17th-highest-paid players — in terms of average annual salary — at the other non-specialist positions (source: Overthecap.com):

Position Player Team Average

Quarterback Sam Bradford Cardinals $20 million

Edge rusher Ryan Kerrigan Redskins $11.5 million

Receiver Keenan Allen Chargers $11.3 million

Interior D-Line Brandon Williams Ravens $10.5 million

Cornerback Robert Alford Falcons $9.5 million

Aqib Talib Rams $9.5 million

Left tackle Jason Peters Eagles $9 million

Traditional LB Avery Williamson Jets $7.5 million

Safety Jaquiski Tartt 49ers $6.5 million

Eric Weddle Ravens $6.5 million

Ricardo Allen Falcons $6.5 million

Glover Quin Lions $6.5 million

Barry Church Jaguars $6.5 million

Tight end Tyler Eifert Bengals $5.5 million

Right guard Brandon Scherff Redskins $5.3 million

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey 49ers $4.6 million

Center Ben Jones Titans $4.4 million

Running back Latavius Murray Vikings $4 million

Mark Ingram Saints $4 million

Isaiah Crowell Jets $4 million

James White Patriots $4 million

Left guard Frank Ragnow Lions $2.9 million

Fullback Alex Armah Panthers $600,000