RUNNING BEHIND THE BIG BUCK GUYS
Latavius Murray is tied for 17th among running backs in terms of average yearly salary. He’s making $4M in the final year of his deal. Here’s how that ranks against the 17th-highest-paid players — in terms of average annual salary — at the other non-specialist positions (source: Overthecap.com):
Position Player Team Average
Quarterback Sam Bradford Cardinals $20 million
Edge rusher Ryan Kerrigan Redskins $11.5 million
Receiver Keenan Allen Chargers $11.3 million
Interior D-Line Brandon Williams Ravens $10.5 million
Cornerback Robert Alford Falcons $9.5 million
Aqib Talib Rams $9.5 million
Left tackle Jason Peters Eagles $9 million
Traditional LB Avery Williamson Jets $7.5 million
Safety Jaquiski Tartt 49ers $6.5 million
Eric Weddle Ravens $6.5 million
Ricardo Allen Falcons $6.5 million
Glover Quin Lions $6.5 million
Barry Church Jaguars $6.5 million
Tight end Tyler Eifert Bengals $5.5 million
Right guard Brandon Scherff Redskins $5.3 million
Right tackle Mike McGlinchey 49ers $4.6 million
Center Ben Jones Titans $4.4 million
Running back Latavius Murray Vikings $4 million
Mark Ingram Saints $4 million
Isaiah Crowell Jets $4 million
James White Patriots $4 million
Left guard Frank Ragnow Lions $2.9 million
Fullback Alex Armah Panthers $600,000
