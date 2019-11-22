Animales Barbeque Co.

Following a hugely successful Halloween burgerfest, chef/owner Jon Wipfli will be repeating that affectionate ode to burger icons — no trademarked names, please — for two days: Nov. 30 (2 to 9 p.m.) and Dec. 1 (noon to 4 p.m.). “I’ve ordered a thousand burger patties, and we’ll see what happens,” he said with a laugh. “I’m nervous.” The menu will also feature ribs and smoked turkey legs, and Wipfli is using the occasion to preview the burger night that he plans to launch in the spring at his popular barbecue trailer.

1121 NE. Quincy St., Mpls., 347-661-5608, animalesbarbeque.com

Oceanaire Seafood Room

Here’s a Black Friday deal that requires absolutely no shopping: The bar is featuring $1 oysters, all day, on Nov. 29. Open 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

50 S. 6th St., Mpls., 612-333-2277, theoceanaire.com

Travail: Minneapolis Residency

Former Corner Table chef Karyn Tomlinson is presenting “Thanksgiving? Pho Get About It,” a pop-up event that will showcase “favorite elements of Vietnamese cuisine” in a multicourse dinner format, on Nov. 30, with seatings at 5 and 8 p.m. Prepaid tickets $65 per person (at exploretock.com/travailmpls), with an optional $25 beverage flight.

1930 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 763-535-1131, travailkitchen.com