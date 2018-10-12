The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has planned a Friday morning news conference to address a police officer’s misconduct and the possibility of reopening cases.
The news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on the 20th floor of the Hennepin County Government Center.
Check back at startribune.com for more details on this developing story.
sTAFF REPORT
