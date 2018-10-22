The two major candidates for governor clashed Sunday on taxes, spending and health care in one of the final opportunities to debate each other before the November election.

Jeff Johnson, a Republican Hennepin County commissioner, said he would trim government waste in an effort to cut taxes. Tim Walz, a Democratic congressman from Mankato, said he would invest in roads, schools and health care to keep Minnesota prosperous.

They appeared at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul as part of a series of debates that aired Sunday on KSTP-TV.

In the early going, Walz and Johnson clashed fiercely on health care, an issue voters have consistently said is the most important this election.

“I believe health care is a basic human right. I have not heard Jeff say that,” Walz said.

Johnson said Walz’s preference for a single-payer health care system means Minnesotans would lose their insurance even if they like it.

“Your insurance is gone. If you don’t want your VA for all, that would be bad news for you,” he said, referring to government health care for veterans.

Walz, who has represented southern Minnesota in Congress since 2007, spent 24 years in the National Guard and more than 20 years as a high school teacher and football coach, most recently in Mankato.

Johnson, of Plymouth, is in his third term with the Hennepin County Board and previously served in the Minnesota House. He was the Republican nominee in 2014, losing to Gov. Mark Dayton.

Walz is seeking to succeed Dayton and become the first Democrat to follow another Democrat.

Entering the final two weeks of the campaign, Walz and Johnson are trying to rally their respective supporters while winning over undecided and independent voters. A Star Tribune/MPR News Minnesota Poll showed 12 percent of voters undecided on the governor’s race, with about one in seven likely voters unfamiliar with the candidates.

The same poll showed Walz leading 45-39, but his lead has shrunk since an earlier Star Tribune Minnesota Poll.

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Republican challenger Jim Newberger also highlighted their health care stances in a debate that was taped Saturday and aired Sunday.

Klobuchar said it’s important to protect the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. People with pre-existing conditions like diabetes would be kicked off their insurance plans if it is repealed, she said. She also said she favors importing drugs from Canada that are expensive in the U.S., to reduce costs.

Newberger, a state representative and longtime paramedic, said rural community hospitals would be shut down if a Medicare-for-all-style health care system is passed. He said lawmakers should sit down with big pharmaceutical companies, tell them they are “ripping us off” and work with them instead of turning to Canada.

The two candidates also disagreed on immigration issues.

Newberger said he wants to build a border wall and does not support sanctuary cities. He said the government needs to find out who is in the country illegally and deport criminals. But people who have been in the country for a substantial period of time who are not criminals should be given a path to citizenship, he said, noting, “You don’t just hand out citizenship ... earn it.”

On education, Klobuchar said she wants to expand vocational-technical programs and support community colleges.

“We have to understand there are many paths to success,” she said.

She said students should be able to refinance their student loans, and community college should be free — a proposal that she said could be paid for by removing tax loopholes.

Newberger echoed the importance of technical and community college programs but said Klobuchar does not have a strong enough plan to support students.

“Our kids are drowning in student debt,” he said.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison and Republican Doug Wardlow were also scheduled to debate Sunday night, but had not started when this edition went to press. The two have been locked in a tight, tumultuous race to be Minnesota’s next attorney general.

The fight to become the state’s chief legal officer has received an unusual amount of attention. Much of the campaign rhetoric has focused on personal and political histories, rather than where each candidates stands on policy matters.

Ellison’s high profile as deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee and his former girlfriend’s allegation of domestic abuse — which came out shortly before the primary election — have landed the race in the spotlight. Karen Monahan said Ellison was emotionally abusive and once tried to pull her off a bed while cursing at her in 2016. Ellison has said that did not happen, and a DFL-commissioned investigation could not substantiate her story.

Ellison, of Minneapolis, has said he would work with other state attorneys general to push back against some of President Donald Trump’s policy proposals, such as the separation of families at the border and the ban on immigrants arriving from largely Muslim countries. He has said he would fight to protect the Affordable Care Act and ensure employers are paying workers the minimum wage and the overtime they are due.

Wardlow calls Ellison too radical for the job. The attorney and former one-term legislator from Eagan has said he would take a nonpartisan approach if elected, an assertion his opponent and Democrats dispute. Wardlow has said he wants to bolster the office’s criminal division, which assists county attorneys in rural communities across the state. He plans to focus on combating the opioid epidemic, sex trafficking and welfare fraud.

Both candidates would bring broad legal backgrounds to the attorney general’s office. Ellison worked largely on criminal defense, employment and civil rights cases, including running the Legal Rights Center in Minneapolis. Wardlow’s resume includes work in international trade, employment, eminent domain and constitutional law. He recently worked for the conservative Christian nonprofit Alliance Defending Freedom.

U.S. Senate candidate Republican Karin Housley was the first candidate in the lineup, but she took the stage solo as Democrat U.S. Sen. Tina Smith did not attend. Housley, a state senator, repeatedly hit Smith on issues from health care to elder care protections to immigration.