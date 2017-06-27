No, a sequel to “Top Gun” is not being filmed in the skies over the Twin Cities.

Those fighter jets buzzing around town in a high-elevation game of cat and mouse are part of a 3-hour military exercise that is scheduled to run until 4 p.m.

The F-16 aircraft are flying under the direction of the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or more commonly known as NORAD.

These aircraft “routinely conduct training exercises of this nature throughout the country to hone their intercept and identification skills,” said Thomas Saunders, a spokesman for Tyndale Air Force Base in Florida.

Saunders said that he was getting the word out about the exercises “to alleviate any concern ... when you look up and see a fighter jet chasing another plane.”

And sure enough, an e-mail sent to the Star Tribune at 1:45 p.m. Monday read, “Any idea what the fighter jet was doing over Shakopee? It U-turned heading north as it seemed to be pursuing another plane.”

Also involved in the exercise are the Air Force’s C-21 cargo and passenger plane and the Civil Air Patrol’s Cessna aircraft.

These exercises have been conducted since the start of “Operation Noble Eagle” in response to the Sept. 11 terror attacks.