A 2-year-old boy was found in his Crystal home suffering from severe head injuries, and the boyfriend of the toddler's mother was charged Tuesday with murder.

Quran J. Mitchell, 21, has been arrested and charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder in the death of the boy on Sunday, eight days after the child's second birthday. Mitchell makes his first court appearance Wednesday.

A woman living elsewhere in the house in 3400 block of Adair Avenue said Mitchell had been beating the boy since the family moved in two months ago, according to the prosecution.

Four weeks before the boy's death, Mitchell was sentenced on a misdemeanor domestic assault conviction. While Hennepin County Judge Bruce Peterson sentenced Mitchell to 90 days in the workhouse, the judge stayed all but two days of the term.

Mitchell also has a misdemeanor disorderly conduct conviction on his record stemming from his involvement in a fight in November 2015.

According to the criminal complaint and police:

About 11 p.m. Saturday, the boy's mother called 911 from the home because her son was not breathing.

The child was found "unconscious, bruised and critically ill," a police statement read.

He was taken to a hospital where, doctors determined the boy had head and eye injuries and bruises on his left arm, shoulder, ear, cheek and forehead, "all indicative of child abuse," a statement from the county attorney's office read. The boy died on Sunday.

Mitchell, the boy and his mother rented a room in the Crystal home from another family.

On the night that paramedics were called, the woman living elsewhere in the residence said she heard loud thuds coming from Mitchell's apartment and the sound of the boy crying. Another witness said he heard the defendant yelling, "shut up," followed by banging noises.

Mitchell told police he had hit the boy numerous times, sometimes with a flip-flop, but made sure he didn't hit the child too hard.

In his most recent conviction, police arrived on Nov. 1 to a Crystal apartment in the 600 block of 56th Avenue N. and needed the help of Mitchell's father to get the young man in handcuffs.

The charges noted that Mitchell head-butted his father, leaving both of them bloodied. Mitchell's mother told officers that her son was under the influence of drugs.

In connection with the 2015 disorderly conduct incident, Mitchell and an 18-year-old man got in a fist fight at a home in the 5500 block of Yates Avenue. The teen had accused Mitchell of stealing a bicycle.