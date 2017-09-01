The Minneapolis Somali community learned Friday that HBO has decided not to move forward with the series “Mogadishu, Minnesota.”

HBO announced that it would not take on the show, the making of which has led to protests in Minneapolis over its depiction of the Somali-American community.

The pilot of the show, directed by and created by Somali-Canadian rapper K’naan, also known as Keinan Warsame, was shot in Minneapolis last fall, but will no longer move ahead with HBO.

The project included Kathryn Bigelow, a director whose films about the Middle East have upset some in the Muslim community.

Last September, a group of protesters shut down K’naan’s neighborhood block party in the Cedar-Riverside area, marching, chanting and carrying signs that read “K’naan and Bigelow — Stop exploiting the Somali community.”

Organizer Filsan Ibrahim said Friday that she felt like the protests paid off. “We were only fighting for us to be seen in a positive light,” she said.

Some from the community had been concerned that the show would stereotype Somalis as potential terrorists — an image the community has been fighting.

“There is more to Somalis in America,” Ibrahim said.

K’naan had previously described the show as a family drama set within a Somali-American family and following a second-generation American named Sameer.

Feelings about the project in the Somali-American community weren’t uniform.

On Friday, some from the community took to social media to express disappointment about HBO’s decision.

HBO’s decision is sure to be a disappointment to many in Minnesota’s arts and film communities. A major TV series filming in Minnesota would have pumped millions of dollars into the local economy and could have drawn other high-profile productions to the area.