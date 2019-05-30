Smoke from Canadian wildfires blowing into Minnesota is giving the sky a hazy appearance and could prevent the Twin Cities from recording its warmest temperature of the season on Thursday.

On the upside, the tiny particles way up in the atmosphere could lead to spectacular sunsets the next two nights, said Brent Hewett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

“Red and pink, it should be vibrant,” Hewett said. “We are in for a real treat. It should be pretty spectacular.”

The thin veil of smoke covering the northern half of the state led the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to warn that air quality may worsen slightly, but it was not expected to reach unhealthy levels or trigger air quality alerts.

“You might notice the haze, and you might smell it, but it should not impact anybody,” Hewett said. “You can still go for a run or bike ride and enjoy the summer weather.”

The smoke from fires burning in Alberta and British Columbia and drifting into Minnesota should begin to “thin out” Thursday evening and Friday should be mostly smoke free before another batch of smoke moves through Friday night into Saturday morning, Hewett said.

Temperatures on Thursday will rise close to 80 degrees in the Twin Cities, but the overcast conditions may prevent thermometers from recording the warmest reading of the season, which was 82 degrees on May 16.

In a spring largely absent of warmth, temperatures should hit the 80s again on Friday before a storm system pushes through and temperatures top out at the low 70s for the weekend.

For summer lovers, next week promises a prolonged period of warmer weather, with highs expected to reach the mid- to upper 70s Tuesday through Thursday, Hewett said.