Hamline qualified for the NCAA Division III women's lacrosse tournament over the weekend and will face Illinois Wesleyan in a second round game on Sunday.

Hamline defeated Augsburg 8-7 on Saturday in the Midwest Women’s Lacrosse Conference Championship game.

Game time has yet to be determined.

Both teams will take a 15-4 record into the game.

Illinois Wesleyan qualified by defeating North Central of Chicago 19-4 in the CCIW title game.