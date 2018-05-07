Hamline qualified for the NCAA Division III women's lacrosse tournament over the weekend and will face Illinois Wesleyan in a second round game on Sunday.
Hamline defeated Augsburg 8-7 on Saturday in the Midwest Women’s Lacrosse Conference Championship game.
Game time has yet to be determined.
Both teams will take a 15-4 record into the game.
Illinois Wesleyan qualified by defeating North Central of Chicago 19-4 in the CCIW title game.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Capitals exorcise ghosts to reach conference semifinals
The Washington Capitals kept trying to downplay their own forgettable playoff history, the one pockmarked with disappointment and despair. Still, they couldn't run from it.
Wolves
Sweep, sleep: Cavs oust Raptors, wait for East finals foe
Their doubters are dropping off as quickly as the competition.
Wild
Forsberg, Rinne help Predators beat Jets to force Game 7
Filip Forsberg, Pekka Rinne and the Nashville Predators showed they aren't ready for their season to end yet.
Twins
Adams, Turner, Strasburg lead Nationals over Padres, 8-5
Trea Turner and Stephen Strasburg had done enough to give the Washington Nationals the lead against the San Diego Padres when Matt Adams broke the game open with two majestic home runs.
Twins
Springer goes 6 for 6, ties Astros mark in 16-2 rout of A's
George Springer came up short in three attempts at completing the cycle with a triple. The Astros' leadoff man settled for a spot in the team's record book instead.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.