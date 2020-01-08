Two people were arrested after police from two departments were met with gunfire while carrying out a search warrant in a west metro neighborhood, authorities said.

One of the officers returned gunfire, but no injuries were reported from the encounter late Tuesday afternoon at a house in the 12200 block of N. Pineridge Way in Dayton, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident had a portion of the neighborhood across the street from City Hall closed off for more than three hours.

Two 26-year-olds who live at the home, one man and one woman, were arrested and are being held Wednesday pending charges on suspicion of assault. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects who haven’t been charged.

The Sheriff’s Office hasn’t disclosed what led officers from Dayton and neighboring Maple Grove to target the home for a search.