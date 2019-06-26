A Twin Cities man has pleaded guilty to crashing his pickup truck in the waning hours of Valentine’s Day and killing his partner after having at least 10 drinks that night.

Michael J. Serres, 53, admitted in Dakota County District Court last week to one count of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the rollover on Hwy. 50, about a quarter-mile from the couple’s home in Hampton on Feb. 14 that killed 49-year-old Terri Stephenson.

Serres’ plea comes with no agreement on what punishment he might receive when he is sentenced on Oct. 4.

The pickup ended up on its passenger side 10 to 20 feet from the highway, according to the criminal complaint. Snow had left the road in poor driving condition.

Serres admitted having 10 to 12 drinks at a nearby dining spot before getting behind the wheel, the complaint noted.

Stephenson is survived by a son and Serres’ daughter.