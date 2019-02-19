A pickup truck driver who crashed his vehicle in the waning hours of Valentine’s Day, killing his partner, had at least 10 drinks at a restaurant that night, according to charges filed Tuesday.

Michael J. Serres, 53, was charged Friday in Dakota County District Court with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the rollover on Hwy. 50, about a quarter-mile from the couple’s home in Hampton. Terri Stephenson, 49, died in the crash. Serres remains jailed ahead of a court appearance Wednesday.

He refused to submit to a preliminary breath test (PBT) at the scene, but while the officer was holding the device close to Serres’ face, it “registered the presence of alcohol,” the complaint said.

According to the complaint:

The pickup ended up on its passenger side roughly 10 to 20 feet from the highway. Snow had left the road in poor driving condition.

Serres remained behind the wheel after the crash, while Stephenson was partly ejected out her window. She was declared dead at the scene.

The driver admitted having 10 to 12 drinks at a nearby dining spot before getting behind the wheel.

Stephenson is survived by a son and Serres’ daughter.