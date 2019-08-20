More from Star Tribune
California smuggler of erectile dysfunction drug gets prison
A Southern California man who smuggled $11 million worth of erectile dysfunction drugs into the U.S. from China has been sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison for conspiracy and smuggling contraband.
Omar: Go to Israel, see 'cruel reality of the occupation'
Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib sharply criticized Israel on Monday for denying them entry to the country and called on fellow members of Congress to visit while they cannot.
US airlines expect record crowds over Labor Day weekend
Airlines expect record crowds over the week-long Labor Day period.
Twitter shuts Chinese accounts targeting Hong Kong protests
Twitter said Monday it has suspended more than 200,000 accounts that it believes were part of a Chinese government influence campaign targeting the protest movement in Hong Kong.
Writers union says talent agents are violating antitrust law
The Writers Guild of America filed claims Monday in federal court alleging the entertainment industry's biggest talent agencies are violating antitrust and anti-racketeering laws, the latest move in a long and heated battle between those who write scripts and the agents who represent them.