Rapper Kanye West will appear on Minnesota’s ballot for president in November, a move that could face a legal challenge from Democrats arguing it’s an attempt to siphon off votes from Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

West’s petition as a third-party candidate was accepted by the Secretary of State on Tuesday, one week after a representative for the rapper submitted paperwork and voter signatures in hopes of qualifying before the deadline to get on the ballot. He joins seven other candidates on Minnesota’s presidential ballot, including both major party nominees, another independent ticket and candidates from the Libertarian, Socialist Workers and Socialism and Liberation parties.

He has also qualified for the ballot in states such as Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma and Tennessee. Similar petitions have been denied in states such as Missouri, Wyoming and Wisconsin.

West openly supported Trump’s campaign until July, when he announced that he planned to run for president himself as an independent candidate.

The extent of West’s campaign plans remain unclear. He is active on Twitter but has held few public events since filing with the Federal Election Commission.

In a statement last week, DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin questioned the move, calling it a “pathetic attempt to pull votes from Joe Biden and steal this election for Trump.”

A spokesman for the party said it is reviewing a legal challenge to his candidacy.