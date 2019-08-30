Greg Trebil, who led Holy Angels to two Class 2A state championships as boys' hockey coach from 1996 to 2012, died Tuesday at age 70.

Trebil had lived with cancer for several years.

Under Trebil, Holy Angels became a powerhouse, going to five state tournaments from 1999 to 2005. The Stars, opting to move up from Class 1A, won the Class 2A championship twice, beating Hill-Murray 4-2 for the championship in 2002 and Moorhead 6-4 for the title in 2005.

Trebil, who attended Bloomington Kennedy and Gustavus Adolphus, was a highly successful youth coach for Bloomington Jefferson, going 538-73-30, when Holy Angels hired him in 1996.

Lynx sign Carleton

The Lynx signed Bridget Carleton for the rest of the season. Carleton, drafted by the Connecticut Sun in the second round of this year's draft, had signed a seven-day contract with the Lynx on Aug. 22.

The 6-1 power forward, who was a star at Iowa State, scored her first WNBA points with a corner three-pointer in a victory over Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Kent Youngblood

Menke to Asia

Amy Menke, a former North Dakota and Shakopee standout who played for the Whitecaps last season, announced she will play for the China-based KRS Vanke Rays of the Russian Women's Hockey League in the 2019-20 season.

The forward had four goals and six assists in 15 games last season. She is among the players boycotting the National Women's Hockey League this season in an effort to bring about a more financially stable pro league.

• The Whitecaps re-signed forward Meaghan Pezon for the 2019-20 season. The former St. Cloud State standout from Eden Prairie had one goal and one assist in nine games last season.

Etc.

• Sadie Harper scored the tying goal in the 53rd minute and the Gophers soccer team registered a 1-1 tie with Arkansas in its first game of the Rebel Classic in Oxford, Miss. Maddie Nielsen made six saves for the Gophers (1-1-2).

• The host St. Paul Saints beat Fargo-Moorhead 12-9 behind two five-run innings, moving into a tie with the RedHawks atop the American Association's North Division with four games left in the regular season.