A celebration more than 112 years in the making kicked off in St. Paul Friday morning, as Minnesota dignitaries officially opened the three-day Minnesota Capitol Grand Opening.

The weekend of events marks the end of a nearly four-year, $310 million restoration project at the state Capitol. An expected 50,000 to 60,000 guests will take in behind-the-scenes tours, listen to live music and watch dance performances and take in fireworks on the Capitol lawn, among other events.

Friday, following a free yoga class on the Capitol lawn and an official blessing, Gov. Mark Dayton and other officials spoke at a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Though the Capitol first opened in 1905, it is the first time the building has ever had a major grand opening event.

Dayton said he was hopeful the added attention would inspire Minnesotans to visit the building.

“I hope you know that it’s your Capitol, because it’s your government,” he said.

The restoration project began in September 2013. Some or all of the building was shut down for about three years, until it reopened in January for the start of this year’s legislative session. Workers have been in and around the Capitol since, finishing up landscaping projects, hanging restored artwork and preparing the building for its official grand opening.

In addition to the visible updates around the building, the restoration overhauled the Capitol’s aging heating and cooling systems, making the building more energy efficient. There are emergency upgrades, including sprinklers and a new elevator and stairway.

Under a blue sky Friday morning, speakers applauded the efforts of the 1,800 construction workers who helped complete the restoration project, along with those who worked on it more than a century ago.

Some looked toward the future, including Hope Anderson, a third grader from Duluth who won a statewide student essay contest. She read from her essay, in which she praised the building’s beauty — especially the newly restored gold Quadriga statue on the roof — and imagined that she might be back in the future.

“One thing that might change at the Capitol in the future is there might be a woman governor,” she said. “And it might be me.”