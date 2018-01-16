Gov. Mark Dayton on Tuesday proposed a $1.5 billion public works bonding bill, a list of some 218 building and construction projects around Minnesota that he says would boost the state’s economy and create nearly 23,000 jobs.

Through bonding bills, the state leverages its debt capacity to borrow money to pay for infrastructure projects. About a third of the projects Dayton is proposing are on campuses of the University of Minnesota and Minnesota State systems. The rest would go to improving state buildings, affordable housing construction, repairing clean water infrastructure and other projects.

“Now is the time to make substatial investments in our state’s future,” Dayton said in a statement, citing the state’s triple-A bond rating and what Dayton called “enormous need for infrastructure improvements across Minnesota.”

Dayton’s proposal includes $30 million for a revitalization project at Fort Snelling, $12 million for renovations at the Stone Arch Bridge in downtown Minneapolis, $100 million for affordable housing statewide, $50 million for development of an express bus program in Hennepin County, and many other projects. A full list can be found here and a list with longer descriptions of each project can be found here.

Dayton will have to try to build support from Republican majorities in the state House and Senate. The Legislature passed a bonding bill of nearly $1 billion last year.