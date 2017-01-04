Gov. Mark Dayton revived and expanded a proposal to borrow more than $1 billion to fund dozens of construction projects around the state that would upgrade water-quality systems, roads and bridges, airports and other capital improvement projects.

Dayton on Thurday outlined a $1.5-billion public-works bill that he said would create an estimated 23,000 direct jobs and also spur future economic development after upgrades to the state’s transportation network. It’s a holdover from last session, which saw a bonding bill fall apart during the final minutes of the 2016 Legislature over partisan differences.

Released on the second day of this year’s session, Dayton is putting early pressure on a GOP-led Legislature to immediately tackle the unfinished work from last year as well as tackle the matter of steep health care premium hikes this year.

“I’m proposing a bonding bill that should have been passed 9 months ago,” Dayton told reporters during a conference call. “Time is of the essence to make up for that lost bonding year and get these projects ready to go starting this spring and summer with the construction season.”

Among projects on the list are a rural county airport that would add a new terminal building with the bond money, an upgrade to a I-35W interchange in Minneapolis, and $15 million to expand preschool facilities at public schools.

Other bonding requests include additional resources for the state’s security hospitals and rail-safety proposals.