– The No. 1 Gophers women’s hockey team defeated Harvard 4-0 on Saturday afternoon on the second day of the inaugural Country Classic at the Ford Ice Center Bellevue — the Predators’ practice facility.

The Gophers, who tied Boston College 2-2 on the first day of the tournament, outshot the Crimson 16-6 in the scoreless opening period.

In the second, Minnesota (14-1-3) was outshot 10-8 but scored twice. Defenseman Olivia Knowles gave the Gophers a 1-0 lead at 14 minutes, 15 seconds. Only 1:23 later, Alex Woken’s unassisted goal made it 2-0.

Abigail Boreen scored the Gophers’ third goal midway through the third and Sarah Potomak added an empty-netter with under two minutes.

Sydney Scobee made 21 saves for the shutout. Lindsay Reed had 39 stops for Harvard, which lost its fourth game in a row after a 5-0 start.

The last time Harvard faced Minnesota was in the 2015 NCAA championship game. The Gophers won that game 4-1 and lead the all-time series 13-6-1.

Wisconsin won twice in the tournament, beating Harvard 5-1 and Boston College 5-3.

News services