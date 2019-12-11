– Sara Scalia scored 23 points and Destiny Pitts 20 as the Gophers routed George Washington 83-50 on Tuesday night in nonconference women’s basketball for its eighth win in a row.

Both guards shot 66.7% from behind the arc. Pitts made six of nine three-point attempts, Scalia four of six. As a team the Gophers (8-1) were 13 of 25 on three-pointers (52%), tying a season high for threes made

Minnesota led from the start over the Colonials (6-4) and its biggest lead was 38 points. George Washington had won four in a row.

Scalia had a big first quarter with nine points, four rebounds and two steals, helping the Gophers build a 23-13 lead. It was 49-22 at halftime.

The only other Gopher in double figures was Gadiva Hubbard with 10 points; she also had a team-high five steals.

Pitts led the Gophers in assists with seven; Taiye Bello had nine points and eight rebounds, which ended her streak of double-doubles at four.

Tori Hyduke led George Washington with 13 points.