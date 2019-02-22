– Minnesota’s women’s basketball team looked like it would extend its winning streak to seven for 39 minutes of Thursday’s game at No. 8 Maryland.

Then came the final 60 seconds.

Maryland scored the final nine points of a 71-69 victory over the Gophers, including Kaila Charles’ layup off a steal with less than a second left, denying coach Lindsay Whalen a victory over one of her former college coaches.

Destiny Pitts scored 24 points and Kenisha Bell added 23 for the Gophers (19-8, 8-8 Big Ten), who lost for the first time since Jan. 28.

Charles had 31 points for Maryland (24-3, 13-3), which had fallen into a share of the Big Ten lead with a loss at Iowa on Sunday.

It was the first coaching matchup between Whalen and Maryland’s Brenda Frese. Whalen earned Big Ten player of the year honors in 2001-02 while playing under Frese (then known as Brenda Oldfield), who parlayed a one-year turnaround of the Golden Gophers into the Maryland job.

Minnesota never trailed in the first half, and produced a 13-3 run late in the second quarter to build a 14-point edge. Maryland, though, narrowed its deficit to 45-36 on Taylor Mikesell’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

The Terps didn’t make a sustained push until the fourth quarter, though Minnesota had an answer the first two times Maryland closed within five. After a Charles layup with 50.2 seconds left to make it 69-64, Pitts fouled out on an offensive foul in the backcourt. Stephanie Jones’ 3-point play moments later pulled Maryland within two, and the Terps took possession with 26.1 seconds left after tie-up.

Charles tied it with a layup with 6.6 seconds to play and, after a timeout, Jasmine Brunson’s inbound pass was tipped. Charles collected it near midcourt and coasted to the basket for the winning basket, giving Maryland it’s only lead of the night.