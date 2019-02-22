COLLEGE PARK, MD. – Minnesota’s women’s basketball team looked like it would extend its winning streak to seven for 39 minutes of Thursday’s game at No. 8 Maryland.
Then came the final 60 seconds.
Maryland scored the final nine points of a 71-69 victory over the Gophers, including Kaila Charles’ layup off a steal with less than a second left, denying coach Lindsay Whalen a victory over one of her former college coaches.
Destiny Pitts scored 24 points and Kenisha Bell added 23 for the Gophers (19-8, 8-8 Big Ten), who lost for the first time since Jan. 28.
Charles had 31 points for Maryland (24-3, 13-3), which had fallen into a share of the Big Ten lead with a loss at Iowa on Sunday.
It was the first coaching matchup between Whalen and Maryland’s Brenda Frese. Whalen earned Big Ten player of the year honors in 2001-02 while playing under Frese (then known as Brenda Oldfield), who parlayed a one-year turnaround of the Golden Gophers into the Maryland job.
Minnesota never trailed in the first half, and produced a 13-3 run late in the second quarter to build a 14-point edge. Maryland, though, narrowed its deficit to 45-36 on Taylor Mikesell’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
The Terps didn’t make a sustained push until the fourth quarter, though Minnesota had an answer the first two times Maryland closed within five. After a Charles layup with 50.2 seconds left to make it 69-64, Pitts fouled out on an offensive foul in the backcourt. Stephanie Jones’ 3-point play moments later pulled Maryland within two, and the Terps took possession with 26.1 seconds left after tie-up.
Charles tied it with a layup with 6.6 seconds to play and, after a timeout, Jasmine Brunson’s inbound pass was tipped. Charles collected it near midcourt and coasted to the basket for the winning basket, giving Maryland it’s only lead of the night.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.