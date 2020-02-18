– The Gophers women’s basketball lost its third straight game, falling to Michigan State 66-54 on Monday night at the Breslin Center.

The Gophers shot 29% from the field on 20-for-69 shooting. They were 5-for-23 from three-point range.

In the past eight days, they have lost by 25 to Michigan, by 23 to Ohio State and by 12 to Michigan State.

The Gophers (15-11, 5-10 Big Ten) have lost eight straight games at Michigan State and haven’t won there since Feb. 26, 2009.

The Spartans (13-12, 6-8) have won 28 of their past 31 home games.

The Gophers will now finish the regular season against three ranked teams: No. 20 Indiana, No. 19 Iowa and No. 7 Maryland.

Jasmine Powell led the Gophers with 15 points but was only 6-for-22 from the field.

Nia Clouden led Michigan State with 16 points and 10 rebounds.