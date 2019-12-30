Riding an 11-game winning streak, the Gophers women’s basketball team is back in the Top 25.

The Gophers (11-1) climbed to No. 24 in the Associated Press voting Monday, coming off a win at Penn State in their Big Ten opener. Minnesota was No. 23 in the AP preseason poll but lost its opener to Missouri State, which is now ranked No. 21.

Lindsay Whalen’s Gophers haven’t lost since, heading into Tuesday’s home game against unranked Ohio State.

The two other Big Ten teams in the Top 25 are Maryland (No. 12) and Indiana (No. 14).