Alexis Sullivan hit a three-pointer with 8.8 seconds to play, and the No. 22 Iowa women’s basketball team rallied to beat the Gophers 76-75 on Thursday night at Williams Arena.

The Gophers led by 15 points in the third quarter and still led 70-57 early in the fourth, but the Hawkeyes went on a 19-5 run the rest of the way.

Jasmine Brunson’s layup with 2 minutes left gave the Gophers a 74-70 lead but Iowa’s Makenzie Meyer pulled Iowa within one on a three-pointer with 1:10 to go.

Kathleen Doyle blocked Brunson’s layup attempt with 37 seconds left, and Iowa called timeout to set up a play. Sullivan was wide open when she hit her three-pointer.

Meyer fouled Gadiva Hubbard with 0.7 seconds left, sending the Gophers guard to the free-throw line with a chance to send the game into overtime. But Hubbard made only one of two free throws and time expired.