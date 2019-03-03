On Senior Day, in front of a crowd of 7,707 fans at Williams Arena, the Gophers women’s basketball team ended Lindsay Whalen’s first regular season as head coach with a one-sided victory over Michigan State.

With four players scoring in double figures, with defense that was strong from the start, the Gophers (20-9 overall) ended a two-game losing streak with an 81-63 victory over a Spartans team that beat them by 18 in East Lansing almost two months ago.

The victory gave the Gophers their 14th 20-win season in program history, improved their record to 9-9 in Big Ten Conference play heading into next week’s conference tournament in Indianapolis.

Destiny Pitts scored 26 points, her sixth straight game with 20 or more. Senior Kenisha Bell had 23, Jasmine Brunson had 13 and forward Taiye Bello had 10 points and 10 rebounds, her 11th double-double of the season.

Up most of the game, the Gophers took control with an 8-0 run to end the first half, which put them up 11. That lead increased to 14 after three quarters and grew as big as 22 late in the fourth.

The Gophers had seven players score, had four players hit at least one three-pointer. Minnesota, the aggressor much of the night, got the free throw line 32 times, making 30 of them.

Minnesota finished the regular season 14-4 at home, 5-4 in conference play. Michigan State (19-10, 9-9), finished the regular season just 1-8 on the road in conference play.

The Spartans were led by Nia Clouden’s 18 points. Shay Colley had 10.