Gophers Women’s hockey vs. Wisconsin

2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Ridder Arena •No TV, radio

NCAA title game rematch

Gophers at a glance: No. 2-ranked Minnesota (9-1, 5-1 WCHA) faces a Badgers team that has won nine of the past 12 in the series, including triumphs in the WCHA and NCAA tournament finals last season. The line of Grace Zumwinkle, Taylor Heise and Alex Woken has combined for 22 goals and 25 assists this season. The game will be video streamed on BTN Plus and FloHockey.

Badgers at a glance: No. 1 Wisconsin (10-0, 4-0) has outscored its opponents 60-9. The Badgers are led by junior forward Daryl Watts, a transfer from Boston College who won the Patty Kazmaier Award as the nation’s top player in her freshman year. She has 28 points on nine goals and 19 assists. Wisconsin has scored on 48.7% of its power plays.

Randy Johnson