– The Gophers, whose season was on the brink of extinction one week ago, are headed to the NCAA Volleyball Final Four.

The No. 7-seeded Gophers swept Louisville 25-21, 25-14, 25-16 Saturday night to earn their sixth trip to the national semis, this time to Pittsburgh next week. They were there last in 2016.

"I'm very proud of our team and excited," coach Hugh McCutcheon said.

Minnesota (27-5) nearly didn't make it to Austin. During the second round, the Gophers were down two match points in the fourth set against Creighton at home but had the composure to rally to win in five.

"We are very mature," said outside hitter Alexis Hart, a senior who played on the 2016 national semifinal team.

Gophers outside hitter Adanna Rollins (20) celebrated a block by middle blocker Taylor Morgan (12) during Saturday’s NCAA tournament regional final against Louisville in Austin, Texas.

Adanna Rollins had 12 kills and nine digs for Minnesota with sparking .379 hitting. Hart and Stephanie Samedy had nine kills apiece. Taylor Morgan and Regan Pittman had six blocks apiece. Kylie Miller made 28 assists, and Rachel Kilkelly 13 digs.

Aiko Jones led Louisville (22-10) with 13 kills.

Minnesota hit .284 while stifling Louisville, limiting the Cardinals to .067.

All that aside, McCutcheon said a critical asset was serving, not just on Saturday, when the Gophers had nine aces, but also during a five-set win against Florida on Friday.

"I thought our serve was really the key to the game," McCutcheon said. "And that seemed to be a strength of ours all weekend."

When a reporter suggested that Minnesota is known more for consistency than aggressiveness in serving, McCutcheon could not disagree.

"Tactical and intentional, I guess, are the adjectives I've used," McCutcheon said. "There's a fine line between being aggressive and being recklessness."

The Gophers led nearly the entire first set, falling behind only once at 13-14. They outhit Louisville .310 to .128.

– and .417 efficiency – and four digs.

"She carries a significant load for our team as a six-rotation outside hitter," McCutcheon said. "The fact that as a sophomore she's able to do the things she does consistently, that speaks to the caliber of volleyball player she is."

Samedy and Hart made four kills apiece, each with .300 or better accuracy in that first set.

Louisville had a chance when a kill by Jones left the Cardinals trailing 22-21. But her teammate, Amaya Tillman, made a hitting error, Pittman served an ace, and a wall of Gophers blocked Amber Stivrins for the final point.

The Gophers pulled away in the second set with 10-2 tear that provided a 22-12 lead.

Rollins made five more kills in the set, and the Gophers served four aces, including two by Samedy early in that aggressive, diverse run.

The Gophers hit only .219 in the set, but they were much better than Louisville, which could muster only .026.

Samedy had four kills in the final set. Minnesota outhit Louisville .321 to .029 and had four of its nine aces.

Austin Regional final: Gophers 3, Louisville 0

So on they go, to Pittsburgh. Rollins, an unassuming, soft-spoken type, is ready.

"Really exited," Rollins said. "I love this group."

NOTE: Phillips, Hart and Miller made the all-tournament team along with Jones and Tori Dilfer of Louisville, Rachael Kramer of Florida and Logan Eggleston of Texas.