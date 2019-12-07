Before the Gophers began the NCAA volleyball tournament, coach Hugh McCutcheon said he felt his team’s offensive production was beginning to catch up to its steady defense. Friday, the Gophers got superb play from both as they defeated Fairfield 3-0 in a first-round match at Maturi Pavilion.

The seventh-ranked Gophers (24-5) won 25-13, 25-14, 25-11 to run their record in NCAA first-round matches to 23-1. They will play 15th-ranked Creighton, which swept Iowa State in Friday’s first match, in Saturday’s second round at Maturi Pavilion. The Bluejays (25-5) won 25-22, 25-15, 25-19 behind 15 kills by freshman Keeley Davis.

Adanna Rollins led the Gophers with 14 kills, including seven in the third set. Alexis Hart had nine kills, and Taylor Morgan had eight. The Gophers hit .434, while the Stags (24-6) hit -.038, with 22 kills and 26 attack errors.

The Gophers outblocked the smaller Stags—who have no players taller than six feet—10-0.

Despite injuries that disrupted their lineup, the Gophers earned the tournament’s No. 7 seed. Their ability to weather that challenge boosted their confidence heading into postseason play.

Kylie Miller, who missed 13 matches in the heart of the season because of a concussion, returned late last month. While she was out, the Gophers were not able to use their full range of tools. But they learned new ways to do things—and when Miller came back, her presence revitalized the offense, which had begun to pick up steam late in the season.

Gophers opposite Stephanie Samedy scored a point against Fairfield during the first set.

“All of a sudden, we can run some back-row attack, we can run a little more slide, we can do some things that are strengths of ours that we weren’t able to do in the other system,’’ McCutcheon said. “The opportunity in all that adversity, even as we were going through it, was this idea of developing depth, developing range, developing the ability to make plays in different ways.’’

Friday, the Gophers overcame slow starts in each of the first two sets. They fell behind 5-2 in the first as they struggled to receive serve, then reeled off five consecutive points. Fairfield tied it 7-7 before a six-point Gophers run put them ahead for good.

The Stags hit -.097 in the first set, with six kills and nine attack errors. The Gophers outblocked them 3-0 in the set and hit .478.

Fairfield again took a quick lead in the second set. Garcia had three kills and an ace to help put the Stags ahead 10-7, but the Gophers outscored them 18-4 the rest of the way. Morgan contributed three consecutive blocks late in the set during a 7-0 spurt and also had three kills.

The Stags’ accuracy continued to suffer in the second set, when they again had more errors (nine) than kills (eight).