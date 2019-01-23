Sale of Gophers volleyball season tickets for the 2019 season have been capped and a waiting list will be started, the University of Minnesota announced. Mini ticket packages will be available in June and single, non-premium match tickets will go on sale in July and premium matches in August.

“Having our 2019 season tickets sell out already is amazing,” coach Hugh McCutcheon said. “We are very fortunate to have such loyal fans.”

The Gophers, who averaged 5,318 fans at Maturi Pavilion (182 under capacity), won the Big Ten title last fall and were the No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament but lost in a regional semifinal.

Three Minnesotans on U.S. ski team

Olympic gold medalist Jessie Diggins and two other Minnesotans, Rosie Frankowski and Kyle Bratrud, were named to the U.S. cross-country ski team that will compete at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships next month in Seefeld, Austria.

Diggins, of Afton, is a two-time Olympian and four-time world championships medalist. Frankowski, of Minneapolis, will be making her world championships debut after competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics. Bratrud, of Eden Prairie, has competed at two previous world championships and won the men’s 15-kilometer classic race at the U.S. championships last month.

Rachel Blount

Etc.

• The Chicago White Sox purchased the contract of catcher Justin O’Conner from the St. Paul Saints. O’Conner, 26, was the American Association’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2018. O’Conner was a first-round draft pick (31st overall) by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2010.

• Junior Patti Marshall of the Gophers was named the WCHA’s defenseman of the week. She had two assists as No. 2 Minnesota split with top-ranked Wisconsin. She had a plus-4 rating in the series.

• Gophers sophomore Lexy Ramler was picked the co-gymnast of the week in the Big Ten after winning the all-around and every event except uneven bars in a dual meet with Iowa. Her all-around score was 39.450.