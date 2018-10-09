The Gophers volleyball team moved up to No. 3 in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association poll Monday, after its victory at Nebraska on Saturday night.

The Gophers (12-2) have won seven matches in a row and at 6-0 sit alone atop the Big Ten. They flipped spots in the poll with the Cornhuskers, who fell to No. 5.

The Gophers’ Samantha Seliger-Swenson was named Big Ten co-setter of the week after she had 75 assists in two victories. It was the senior’s third weekly award this season. Adanna Rollins was named freshman of the week for the second time after she led the Gophers with 24 kills, including a career-high 17 at Nebraska.

On Friday, the Gophers will face a top-10 team for the fifth time this season when they play host to No. 7 Illinois. The Gophers have beaten Nebraska, Penn State and Wisconsin and lost at Stanford.

Saturday, the Gophers will play host to Northwestern, 10 days after beating the Wildcats in Evanston, Ill.

Etc.

• Gophers quarterback Zack Annexstad aggravated a left ankle injury against Iowa, but football coach P.J. Fleck expects the freshman to continue starting. “It’s good. Tough kid,’’ Fleck said Monday. “It’s going to bother him here and there. It’s not going to just go away.” The Gophers visit No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday. … The Gophers’ Oct. 20 game at Nebraska will begin at 2:30 p.m. and be aired on BTN, the network announced.

• The Gophers men’s hockey team moved up seven spots to No. 6 in the United States College Hockey Online poll, after winning one game and tying another against defending national champion Minnesota Duluth to open the season. The Bulldogs, the preseason No. 1, fell to No. 3, replaced at the top by Ohio State, which has yet to begin its season.