The third-ranked Gophers volleyball team earned its eighth Big Ten Conference sweep of the season Friday night, beating Iowa 25-23, 25-18, 25-20 at Maturi Pavilion.

Alexis Hart had 13 kills, Stephanie Samedy had 12 kills and 11 digs and Taylor Morgan had 11 kills while hitting a team-best .385. The conference-leading Gophers (15-2, 9-0 Big Ten) hit .304 to .242 for the Hawkeyes (25-23, 25-18, 25-20).

The Gophers won a tightly contested first set on an Iowa service error before opening the second set with a 7-0 run on Samantha Seliger-Swenson's serve. The Gophers then used a 9-2 run in the middle of the third set to take control.

Regan Pittman had a team-high four blocks and CC McGraw put up 11 digs. Seliger-Swenson, who was named Big Ten setter of the week for her performance in two victories last week, had 42 assists and 10 digs.

Reghan Coyle and Taylor Louis led the Hawkeyes with 14 kills. Meghan Buzzerio added 10.