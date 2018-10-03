Top freshman injured, listed as day-to-day

Minnesota true freshman guard Mercedes Staples is listed as day-to-day with an ankle injury after a fall during the Gophers' first practice Monday. After being tended to by athletic trainers at practice, the top recruit emerged with a walking boot on her left ankle.

Staples, from Centerville, Utah, is a top-100 recruit expected to play a role on Lindsay Whalen's first team.

Kent Youngblood