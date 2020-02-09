The No. 6 Gophers will host No. 2 Penn State, the defending national champion, at 1 p.m. Sunday in a Big Ten wrestling dual meet at the Maturi Pavilion.

At least 13 individuals ranked in the top 25 at their weight by FloWrestling are expected to compete, including the Gophers’ Gable Steveson, 9-0 and No. 1 at heavyweight. The Nittany Lions have one No. 1-ranked Vincenzo Joseph at 165 pounds.

Gophers softball team splits

Senior righthander Amber Fiser gave up only two hits in six innings and struck out 13, tying her career high, as the No. 8 Gophers softball team beat South Alabama 10-0 in the Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Fla., for a split on the day. Minnesota lost to Missouri 7-4 in eight innings earlier.

In the second game, the Gophers (3-1) scored eight runs in the seventh, when Emily Hansen had a two-run double and a two-run single.

Etc.

• The Gophers’ Mason Roomes won the long jump at the Meyo Invitational in South Bend, Ind., with a leap of 25 feet, 3½ inches and Jackson Wellenstein won the 400 meters (47.59). On the women’s side, Abby Kohut-Jackson won the 3,000 (9:20.38) and Amira Young the 60 (7.36).

• The Gophers men’s golf team lost 4-2 to Purdue before rallying for a 3-3 tie with Michigan State in the Big Ten Match Play Championship in Palm Coast, Fla.

• Augsburg freshman Emily Shilson won the 109-pound title in the Women’s Collegiate Wrestling Association national championships in Marietta, Ga.

• Seven Minnesota Whitecaps will compete in the NWHL All-Star Game at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Boston.

• The Gophers women’s gymnastics team beat Iowa 196.825-196.175 at Maturi Pavilion.

News services