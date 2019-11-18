The kickoff time for the Gophers’ Nov. 30 football showdown with Wisconsin has been set for 2:30 p.m.

That game at TCF Bank Stadium could decide the Big Ten West title.

First, the Gophers are slated to play at Northwestern this Saturday at 11 a.m., with Wisconsin playing host to Purdue at 3 p.m. Minnesota currently holds a one-game lead over the Badgers.

Bateman named semifinalist

Gophers receiver Rashod Bateman was named one of 12 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award, which goes to the nation’s top receiver. Bateman is the Big Ten’s only semifinalist for the award and one of just three sophomores on the list.