The Gophers will rematch with Iowa, one of their two losses in 2019, on Friday night in 2020.

The Big Ten conference announced Friday it had moved the game from its originally scheduled Sept. 19 to Sept. 18 for next season at TCF Bank Stadium. A game time and broadcast information will come closer to the game.

The Gophers last played on a Friday night in 2018, a 38-31 win against Indiana. They'll play twice that night in 2020, as they also end the season at Nebraska on Nov. 27, Black Friday.

Also, redshirt freshman defensive end Abi N-Okonji announced on Twitter on Friday his decision to transfer. The 6-3, 270-pound Georgia native had not played for the Gophers. He was a three-star recruit in the 2018 class.